Watermelon Basil Lemonade

From Joe Renaud, Beverage Director, Home Grown Café

The time is here for some refreshing spiked lemonade. It’s easy to make, and great for get-togethers—anything from an afternoon pool party to sitting on the porch and taking in the summer vibes.

Things you’ll need:

• 1 bottle of vodka (I use Tito’s)

• ½ watermelon

• 1 bunch Thai basil

• Lemonade

• 1 gallon infusing jar with a spout

• Blender

Infusing the vodka:

• Pour the bottle of vodka into a gallon infusing jar.

• Cut up the watermelon (removing and discarding the rind) into cubes and place it in the jar. (We will wait to put the basil in until the end process, so set that aside.)

• Put the jar in the refrigerator and allow it to infuse for 24-48 hours.

Once the wait is over, carefully pour the mixture into your blender and pulse until it’s clump-free. (Optional: You can strain this to remove the pulp for a smoother liquid.)

• Pour your watermelon-infused vodka back into your jar.

• Massage the Thai basil to release the oils and flavor, then add it to the jar.

• Allow it to sit for one more hour.

• Take a half gallon of the lemonade and pour it into your serving jar.

• Give it a stir, and then taste test. Decide if more lemonade is needed or if you like it as-is.

• Grab a glass, add some ice, pour yourself and friends a tasty drink and go get your summer on.