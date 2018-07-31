Playing Music for Mickey

On Friday, Aug. 3, Mickeyfest takes over Delaware Park in an effort to raise funds for San Filippo Syndrome research.

From 5 p.m. to midnight, bands will take the stage at the Grove to support the cause. The lineup includes Grinch, Phatboddum, Fat Daddy Has Been, Spokey Speaky, The Bullbuckers, Caravan, Steve Pepper Band, Xtra Alta, Brixton Saint, Andrew Bedell Collective, DJs and more.

The fundraiser supports Michaela “Mickey” Merrill, a 4-year-old music lover suffering from San Filippo Syndrome, also known as MPS III. It’s a terminal genetic disorder often referred to as children’s Alzheimer’s. Mickey has subtype-A, which is the most common and, unfortunately, the most severe. As the disease progresses, children like Mickey lose their abilities to speak, walk and eat. The current life expectancy is 10-20 years.

Currently there is no treatment or cure, but national and international research shows signs of potential breakthrough, so friends and family are hopeful, bringing the community together to help raise awareness and, most important, to raise money for research.

Festival parking and entrance is free, but donations are strongly encouraged.

Rolling Revolution food trucks, family entertainment and beer trucks also will be on hand.

For more information, go to savemickey.com.