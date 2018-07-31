Get Festive! Instagram Challenge

To celebrate—rather than mourn—the final month of summer, we’re challenging all of you amateur and pro photographers out there to share on Instagram your most memorable images from local festivals you’ve attended this summer.

Whether you’ve been to Firefly, Newark Food & Brew, the DuPont Clifford Jazz Festival or any others, post your favorite shots from that day or weekend. We’re not looking for selfies; rather, we want you to get creative and really showcase why that event was special. So send over band shots, tasteful food and drink photos and whatever else makes the event special!

Between Aug. 1-19, share your images with us using the hashtag #OandAsummerfests for a chance to be featured on @outandaboutmagazine’s Instagram. Winning photos will appear in our September issue and gift cards will be awarded to our top picks.

We’re looking for originality, high-resolution photo quality, and most important, a photograph that captures what’s so special about this particular festival.

One note: Out & About contributors are not eligible.