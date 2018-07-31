Delaware’s favorite son is returning to the first state. On Oct. 12, George Thorogood and the Destroyers will take the stage at The Grand as part of their Rock Party Tour. Doors will open at 7 p.m. with the first drumbeats thrumming into the venue at 8 p.m.

Ticket pre-sales began on Friday July 27, and single ticket sales will open on Wednesday Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. The band has sold out shows at The Grand in 2009, 2011 and 2015. Tickets cost $46 to $51, plus any applicable fees.