Spindrift Keeps the Wheels in Motion

The band returns to its Delaware roots with a Sunday night show at 1984

The name Spindrift should carry a familiar ring to any local music fan who was around in the ‘90s. The experimental rock band was noted for its high-energy shows and dedication to the ethos of “music as living art.”

Thankfully for fans, that art is still alive and well some 27 years later, even though the band has gone through countless iterations and now considers Los Angeles its home base. But for founder and main singer-songwriter, Kirpatrick Thomas, the fact that the band is still rolling is hardly a surprise.

“Even back then, I kind of knew I’d be doing this for years to come,” Thomas says, calling from the band’s tour van, en route from El Paso to San Antonio, on the first quarter of a 22-date U.S. tour. “You’ve got one job to do, you just keep doing it.

“I knew the name Spindrift was something that could transform,” he adds.

Nowadays, Thomas refers to Spindrift’s music as belonging to the “soundtrack” genre. In fact, the band has been working in the studio with producer Jello Biafra, of the punk rock band The Dead Kennedys. The name of the new work, due out next year, is Classic Soundtracks, Vol. 3.

“Soundtrack music puts you in another place,” Thomas explains. “It may be the desert, or the forrest. It can create a sense of tension, or sadness, or action. It’s about mood. It’s cinematic.”

When the band returns to Delaware this weekend for a Sunday night show at 1984, Thomas is expecting the mood to be nostalgic.

“When the band comes back here on tour, I see people who I haven’t seen in 10 or 20 years,” he says. “In the ‘90s, Newark was a pretty happening place. Lots of bands playing different clubs. Lots of band posters all over the place. It was pretty special.”

Spindrift plays 1984 on Sunday, July 22, along with local acts Dirt Weed Review, Creep Bandita and MEGA starting at 7 p.m. To find out the specific times of each band’s set, call (302) 384-6479.