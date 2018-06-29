Paddlefest Returns at Seashore State Park

Last year was a big one for the Delaware Seashore State Park, which celebrated 50 years of operation with a kayaking-themed event called Paddlefest. The successful event is returning Saturday, Aug. 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 39415 Inlet Rd., Rehoboth Beach.

Many visitors come to the beaches of southern Delaware for vacation, but few are provided with an opportunity to enjoy the beauty of the expansive salt marsh habitat on the bayside of Seashore State Park. The Paddlefest event provides this opportunity as participants kayak through the park and take in the beauty around them. Participants will also learn from park naturalists about marsh ecology and local maritime history.

Kayak rentals are available and transportation back to the starting point of the event will also be provided.