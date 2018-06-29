This Month at Theatre N

Hearts Beat Loud, July 13-16

Nick Offerman (Parks and Rec) and Kiersey Clemons star as a father and daughter who start an unlikely songwriting duo and band as she prepares to leave for college. A celebration of artistic joy, this modest comedy is warm, affectionate, and thoroughly likable. Written and directed by Brett Haley (who created the lead role with Offerman in mind) and featuring a stellar supporting cast: Toni Collette, Ted Danson and Blythe Danner.

Also at Theatre N in July: Pope Francis: A Man of His Word, July 6-8; The Guardians, a French Drama set during World War II, July 13-15; American Animals, unlikely heist drama, July 20-22; and the ongoing countdown of AFI’s Top 100 films of all time every Saturday. theatren.com.