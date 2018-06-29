Delaware Art Museum Spotlight

From June 30 until Sept. 9, recurring weekly on Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the Delaware Art Museum will pay tribute to Danny Lyon, a definitive photojournalist whose work captured the struggle of the Civil Rights Movement.

Lyon is a self-taught photographer and University of Chicago graduate who traveled through the South and Mid-Atlantic documenting the Civil Rights Movement as it unfolded in the early 1960s.

Lyon’s work was published in The Movement, a documentary book about the Southern Civil Rights Movement, and later in his own memoir, Memories of the Southern Civil Rights Movement.

The exhibit will include 57 Lyon photos organized by art2art Circulating Exhibitions. For more information on the Delaware Art Museum admission options, visit delart.org.