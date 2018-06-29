Brandywine Village Renewal

The Brandywine Village in downtown Wilmington is being renewed this summer under the guidance of Old Brandywine Village, Inc. and its partners. This initiative will bring together local musical and artistic talent with fresh produce, while highlighting diversity.

It began June 6 and will continue until Aug. 29, every Wednesday from 4–7 p.m. Market-goers will be treated to an assortment of fresh produce, arts and crafts, live music, food trucks and a beer garden featuring craft beer from Wilmington Brew Works.

Special guest appearances will include Noelle on Thursday, July 19, BVSPCA Adopt-a-Pet on July 20, and the Wilmington Traveling Zoo on Wednesday, Aug. 8.

The Brandywine Village is located at Brandywine Mills Plaza, 1800 N. Market St. For more information, visit oldbrandywinevillage.org.