Free concerts will be held every Sunday and Thursday until Aug. 26 at Bellevue Sate Park, 800 Carr Rd. Concerts begin at 6:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

The ongoing event is sponsored mainly by Drive Sober, Arrive Alive DE! with help from Dogfish Head, Friends of Bellevue, Friends of Holts Landing, Friends of Killens Pond, Trap Pond Partners, Friends of White Clay Creek and Friends of Wilmington State Parks.

Attendees are urged to bring a picnic blanket or a few chairs and enjoy the great live music, which will cover a spectrum of genres, including big band, classic rock, country, indie and more.

For more information on the Bellevue Summer Concert Series and to find out the many acts that are upcoming, visit destateparks.com.