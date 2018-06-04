The Twisted Vintner is June 14

Mathew Brown-Watson

The Concordville-Chadds Ford Rotary will host its eighth annual Twisted Vintner event from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 14, at the Concordville Town Center in Glen Mills, Pa.

Attendees will enjoy a Homemade Wine Competition & Taste of The Town feature, which will provide them with a wide assortment of fare from participating restaurants, wineries, and breweries, as well as homemade wine from participants in the competition. The event also includes a silent auction as well as music and dancing.

Proceeds will benefit the Concordville-Chadds Ford Rotary Club’s many community programs and organizations, such as CASA, Rachel Kohl Library, Disabled Veterans, Darlington Arts Center, the Brandywine Youth Club, and more.

Tickets are $60 in advance and $65 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at twistedvintner.org. For more information or an updated list of vendors and sponsors, contact ccfrotary@gmail.com or visit the Twisted Vintner Facebook page.

