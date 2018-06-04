June Kicks Off Keep Delaware Beautiful

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup campaign, which begins this month in The First State with Keep Delaware Beautiful.

The Great American Cleanup is an annual undertaking for an estimated 20,000 communities nationwide. More than 5 million volunteers and participants get involved every year with the purpose of creating a positive impact on the appearance of their communities.

Through volunteer events and education programs, parks, trails, shorelines and waterways are cleaned, trees and flowers are planted, and community gardens are renewed—all in keeping with the overall purpose of the Keep America Beautiful initiative, which is to end littering, improve recycling and beautify American communities.

To get involved in this campaign or to register an event in the month of June, visit keepdelawarebeautiful.com. For more information on the overall mission and scope of Keep America Beautiful, visit kab.org.