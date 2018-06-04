Chef Tim Hunter Offers Grilling Class

Sharpen up your grilling techniques for the barbeque season with Tim Hunter, executive chef of the Food Bank of Delaware at the Newark location and Instructor for the Culinary School.
Chef Hunter hones his students’ grilling skills in preparation for the backyard parties and summertime cookouts that are just around the corner. The aptly named “Let’s Grill Out” class is available Thursday, June 14, from 6-8 p.m. at 1040 Mattlind Way, Milford, and Thursday, June 28, 6-8 p.m. at 14 Garfield Way, Newark. Enrollment is $35 per person with a maximum class capacity of 20 people. To register online, visit jotform.com.
