Bethany Beach Craft Show

The 14th annual Bethany Beach Seaside Craft Show will take place on Saturday, June 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on the boardwalk.
Sponsored by the Bethany Beach Cultural and Historical Affairs Committee, it features a juried fine arts craft show with more than 100 vendors participating in myriad categories, including decorative painting, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media, photography, pottery, textiles, wearable art and wood. Music will also be provided by Notes on the Beach from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit townofbethanybeach.com.
So, what do you think? Please comment below.