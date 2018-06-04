The 44th annual St. Anthony’s Italian Festival begins Sunday, June 10, and continues until Sunday, June 17, at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 901 N. DuPont St., Wilmington. The festival is sponsored by St. Anthony of Padua Church, with proceeds benefiting the church.

As usual, the festival offers a wide selection of authentic and delicious Italian cuisine, combined with virtual tours of Italy made available by choosing a meal or snack in one of the many outdoor eateries.

Daily admission is $5 for ages 14-61. Children under the age of 14 are free provided they are accompanied by a parent or guardian, and anyone over the age of 61 get in free. There is an eight-day pass available for $12 pre-festival at the parish office through Friday, June 8, or $15 on the opening day of the festival. For more information, visit stanthonysfestival.com.