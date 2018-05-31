At Theatre N in June

RBG, June 1-10

This revelatory documentary about Ruth Bader Ginsberg, the esteemed Supreme Court Justice, actually manages to cover new ground and unfamiliar biographical details. Director/producers Julie Cohen and Betsy White are perhaps a little too in awe of their formidable subject, but Ginsberg nevertheless makes for a fascinating story of groundbreaking accomplishment and legal acumen. The film includes an extraordinary level of access to the jurist herself as well as a gamut of respectful “talking head” interviews.

Coming to Theatre N in June: Back to Burgundy—French family drama set in wine country, June 15-17; Let the Sunshine In—romantic comedy by Director Claire Denis and starring the luminous Juliette Binoche, June 22-24, and the ongoing countdown of AFI’s Top 100 films of all time (including Swing Time and Bringing Up Baby), every Saturday. theatren.com.