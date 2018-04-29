Spirited: Our Recommendation From an Area Pro

Pineapple Grapefruit Paloma

Who doesn’t love spring? Warmer days with cooler nights, cold drinks, and BBQs with your friends. When I think of spring, I think of palomas, the refreshing tequila-based cocktail complemented by fresh grapefruit and lime. But I also love pineapple and how sweet, yet tart, it is. I wanted to marry the two and make something refreshing and delicious. While I know the go-to tequila cocktail is the margarita, I encourage you to give this one a try.

Ingredients (for two beverages):

• 3 ounces Don Julio Blanco

• 6 ounces fresh grapefruit juice (or a whole grapefruit)

• 6 ounces fresh pineapple juice (or a whole pineapple)

• 1 ounce lime juice (or a whole lime)

Prep:

• Pineapple: Cut the crown off. This will give you an even surface for cutting. Cut a one-inch-wide cross section below where the crown was. Remove the skin. If you have a juicer or press, juice the slice you just cut. If you don’t, use a muddler or buy pineapple juice.

• Grapefruit: Cut the grapefruit in half. Using a hand press, juice one half of the grapefruit.

• Build the cocktail in the shaker (See below)

Building the cocktail

• Combine above in a large shaker, seal the shaker and shake hard.

• Strain and pour your paloma into two glasses of fresh ice.

Garnish (optional)

• Take the crown of the pineapple and cut a leaf off for each glass.

• Cut a pineapple wedge and place it on each glass.

Drink, enjoy, repeat!