ShopRite Releases Meal Kit Solutions 

A new line of innovative meal kit solutions was introduced by ShopRite in March. Gourmet in style, they are designed for customers seeking affordable meal solutions that are creative, easy to make and made with nutritious ingredients.

The new offerings include Thai Coconut Chicken, Chicken Marsala, Korean Beef Stir Fry, Moroccan Chicken and Pork Scaloppini. Each of the new dishes was created by a professional gourmet chef and will serve two to four people.

The meal kits meet the dietary guidelines of the USDA and have also been approved by ShopRite’s dietitians.

To find your nearest ShopRite location, visit shoprite.com.