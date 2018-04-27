Dogfish Head is Second in USA Today Vote

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery in Milton was named the second-best brewery tour in America in the third annual USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards.

The charm of the Dogfish Head brewery begins with the Steampunk Treehouse, outdoor fermenters, food truck and bocce courts, all of which sets the tone for the off-centered experience that awaits tourists. Once inside, visitors get a laid-back journey through the working brewery’s cellars and bottling lines, as they get a feel for a day in the life at Dogfish Head.

For the seasoned beer aficionado, there are also the grain-to-glass tours that provide access to parts of the brewery that are usually off limits, like the cold storage area, the grain holding room, the Palo & Oak Wood-Aging room, and much more. In the tasting area, there is a robust selection of off-centered beer freshly tapped and ready to pour.

The brewery, at 6 Cannery Village Center, Milton, is open seven days a week. For more information about tours and tastings, visit dogfish.com.