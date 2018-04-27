Dino’s Ice Cream Moves to Union Street

After five successful years of owning and operating Dino’s Ice Cream & Italian Water Ice Truck, Dino Thompson has opened a permanent location at 6 S. Union St. in Wilmington.
Dino’s serves a variety of gourmet ice cream, ice cream bars and Thompson’s own home-made small batch gourmet Italian water ice. Thompson opened his brick and mortar enterprise on April 20—just in time for the warm weather.
For more information, visit dinosicecreamtruck.com or go to facebook.com/dinosicecreamtruck.
