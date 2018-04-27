Dino’s Ice Cream Moves to Union Street

Mathew Brown-Watson

, FYI

After five successful years of owning and operating Dino’s Ice Cream & Italian Water Ice Truck, Dino Thompson has opened a permanent location at 6 S. Union St. in Wilmington.

Dino’s serves a variety of gourmet ice cream, ice cream bars and Thompson’s own home-made small batch gourmet Italian water ice. Thompson opened his brick and mortar enterprise on April 20—just in time for the warm weather.

For more information, visit dinosicecreamtruck.com or go to facebook.com/dinosicecreamtruck.

So, what do you think? Please comment below.

Tags


Category

FYI

Date

You May Also Like

F.Y.I. – Nov. 2015

F.Y.I – Jan. 2016

10,000 Maniacs in Kennett   

Delaware Fun-A-Day

Celebrating Our Heroes

Centreville Winter Stroll

More Posts From: FYI

Inaugural EP for The Susquehanna Floods 

Crooked Hammock Releases Hand of Buddha Pale Ale

Dogfish Head is Second in USA Today Vote

Dino's Ice Cream Moves to Union Street

ShopRite Releases Meal Kit Solutions 

Dates for City Festivals Announced