Crooked Hammock Releases Hand of Buddha Pale Ale

Crooked Hammock Brewery has ushered in the warmer months with the second annual spring release of Hand of Buddha Cream Ale. Last year, the first release of this ale sold out at the Crooked Hammock Brewpub in just 10 days.

Hand of Buddha is a traditional cream ale, blending the distinct flavors of Madagascar vanilla bean with a generous amount of Buddha’s hand fruit, creating a refreshing citrus flavor coupled with a delightful vanilla undertone. This seasonal brew appropriately welcomes the warmer weather to the mid-Atlantic shores it calls home.

Kegs were tapped and six packs were cracked open at Crooked Hammock’s Brewpub release party in March, and Hand of Buddha beer is now available on tap and in liquor stores throughout the state of Delaware.

For more information, visit crookedhammockbrewery.com.