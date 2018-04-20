Vinyl Enthusiasts, Rejoice: Tomorrow is Record Store Day

Among music fans who have embraced the impressive return of vinyl, Record Store Day has earned the anticipation and prestige usually reserved for holidays and birthdays. It highlights a trend that continues to gain momentum: Last year vinyl album sales saw a 9 percent bump – the 12th straight year the number increased.

For those looking to discover their next turntable treasure, here’s what local stores have planned for Saturday:

Rainbow Records, in Newark, was one of the first in the area to get on board with Record Store Day. Tomorrow visitors can look forward to more than 450 exclusive releases from acts such as Led Zeppelin, Carseat Headrest, David Bowie, Courtney Barnett, The Doors, Bob Dylan and the Dead, Phish, Arcade Fire, Mac DeMarco, The Flaming Lips, The Cure and Pink Floyd. Customers who spend $250 or more will get a Rainbow gift bag.

At Jupiter Records’ two Delaware locations, in North Wilmington and on Kirkwood Highway, shoppers will be treated to free food and coffee as well as store giveaways and DJ entertainment. Both locations open at 10 a.m.

In Wilmington’s West Side, SqueezeBox Records will feature live shows from local acts: Dog Child (noon to 1 p.m.); Darnell Miller (1 to 2 p.m.), and Kenny Kendred Vanella (2 to 3 p.m.). The store will also give away the Project Essential lll Turntable donated by Overture Ultimate Home Electronics. Drawing will be at 4 p.m. (must enter to win).

Speaking of Overture, they have something special planned as well. Their “Vinyl 101 on 202 Redux” Show – a follow-up to their successful All-Things-Vinyl event last fall – will showcase turntables starting at $300.

Several well-known vendors will be in attendance, including McIntosh, Pro-Ject, Sutherland Engineering, van den Hul and VPI. They will hold a raffle for a turntable, a phono cartridge, LPs, and special t-shirts commemorating Record Store Day. Event hours are noon to 4:30 p.m.