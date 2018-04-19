Dates for City Festivals Announced

Today, Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and the City’s Acting Cultural Affairs Director Tina Betz announced the dates for the 30th annual DuPont Clifford Brown Jazz Festival and the 21st annual Riverfront Blues Festival.

The Clifford Brown Jazz Festival is the largest free jazz fest on the East Coast. It will be held June 20-June 23 in Rodney Square, with performances starting at 6 p.m. on the weekdays and at noon on Saturday.

The 2018 Riverfront Blues Festival will take place once again in Tubman-Garrett Park on Wilmington’s Christina Riverfront, running Aug. 3-5. Performances are at 5 p.m. Aug. 3, noon on Aug. 4, and 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 5.

Performers for each festival will be announced at a public event at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 30 (International Jazz Day) at The Queen at 5th and Market Streets. Tickets for the Riverfront Blues Festival will go on sale following the release of its lineup.