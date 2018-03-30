Where the Heart Is

The Junior League of Wilmington hosts its 12th Heart of the Home Kitchen Tour fundraiser

The Junior League of Wilmington, a female-run educational and charitable organization, will host the 12th installment of Brandywine Valley’s Heart of the Home Kitchen Tour on Saturday, April 14. This signature bi-annual fundraiser showcases recently renovated kitchens throughout Wilmington, Greenville, Hockessin, Newark, Southern Chester County and surrounding areas, and features a sampling of the region’s most exquisite cuisine in each home. The event, rain or shine, runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The self-guided tour includes approximately 15 kitchens that have unique features, designs, and quality craftsmanship. A list of this year’s kitchen selections, along with a tour map, will be released on April 13 at heartofthehometour.com, and tickets will be available for purchase at all homes day-of for $35. Payment will be accepted in cash or by check made payable to the Junior League of Wilmington. Look for red balloons and arrows marking the main traffic paths to each house on the tour.

Heart of the Home Kitchen Tour proceeds directly support community projects and volunteer training programs. Since its inception in 2004, Heart of the Home has raised more than $600,000, allowing the organization to continue its legacy of positively impacting the Greater Wilmington community. Initiatives include promoting children’s health and well-being, with emphasis on empowering young women in the region to reach their potential. The program also works on developing and implementing life skills, wellness workshops, and other programming for youth served by Bayard House, the Delaware Adolescent Program, Inc., the Wilmington Senior Center and other partners.

The organization also aims to keep Delaware’s children safe by continuing preventive work against sexual abuse. Having spearheaded passage of Erin’s Law—which requires prevention-oriented sexual abuse education in publicly-funded schools—in Delaware in 2016, the Junior League will continue to seek opportunities to advocate for victims, provide education on abuse, and promote implementation of the law.