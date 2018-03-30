This Month at Theatre N

Faces/Places, April 6-8

If you are looking for a genuine international adventure with a true female star at its center, look no further than the Oscar-nominated documentary Faces/Places. Focusing on the unlikely camaraderie between octogenarian film director Agnès Varda and a 30-something photographer named J.R., this charming Gallic road trip real-life dramedy follows the offbeat pair as they tour around France taking photos, discovering distinctive personal stories, and swapping life experiences. Varda, one of the legendary directors from the French New Wave, remains a vital and insightful life force, and her interchanges with the younger artist delve into fascinating questions of humanity, history and art.

Also in April: The Insult, Lebanese courtroom and media drama, April 13-15; Furlough, a road-trip comedy starring Tessa Thompson and Melissa Leo, April 20-22; and a countdown of AFI’s Top 100 films of all time, every Saturday at 10 a.m., starting April 7 with No. 100, Ben Hur. The other films this month are Yankee Doodle Dandy, April 14; Blade Runner (1982 version), April 21, and Do The Right Thing, April 28. Theatren.com.