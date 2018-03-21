New Name & Home for HoneyBee

HoneyBee Seasonal Kitchen and Market has not only changed its name (it was formerly Delaware Local Food Exchange), it has moved to a new home—11A Trolley Square.
With an array of local organic foods aimed at the health- and sustainability-conscious grocery shopper, HoneyBee fits right into the trendy Trolley Square shopping experience. And patrons are usually greeted by a delicious aroma emanating from the kitchen.
