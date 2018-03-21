New Menus, Fresher Look at Hotel du Pont

While maintaining its historic elegance and original charm, the Hotel du Pont has taken on a fresher look that includes enhancements to the Green Room dining experience and new menus for each of the dining spaces.

The menus offer inventive dishes, coupled with reinvented and beloved mainstays by Executive Chef Keith Miller. “Our new menus were developed to highlight our focus on local and regional flavors and ingredients, including partnerships with Cassaday Farms in Monroeville, N.J., and King Farms in Cochranville, Pa.,” says Miller. “Each innovative dish is developed and executed with the quality and elegance you expect from the Green Room but with a modern and approachable interpretation.”

More information on dining and special occasions at the hotel can be found at hoteldupont.com.