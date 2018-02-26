Top Chef Contestant Opens Pike Creek Restaurant

Mathew Brown-Watson

, FYI

One of the more memorable contestants of the hit reality show Top Chef, Fabio Viviani, will open a 140-to-160-seat restaurant later this year in Linden Hill Station, in Pike Creek.
Raised in Florence, Italy, Viviani was charming and charismatic while on the Bravo Network show, earning acclaim from the likes of noted chef and world traveler Anthony Bordain.
Viviani says he is “very pleased” at the prospect of making his mark on the Delaware restaurant scene. His 4,800-square-foot restaurant, to be called Chuck Lager’s Tavern, will feature mainly classic American dishes, elevated by Viviani’s Italian flare. He hopes to begin welcoming patrons to the new establishment by August or September.

