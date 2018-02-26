Orchid Extravaganza at Longwood

Out & About Staff

, FYI

March is the final month to take advantage of the Orchid Extravaganza at Longwood Gardens in the four-acre Conservatory.
The event, which ends Sunday, March 25, showcases nearly 5,000 different vibrant orchids artistically arranged in exquisite displays. Special features include Longwood’s largest-ever orchid baskets, an oncidium waterfall display, and, back by popular demand, the orchid meadow. Guests also will be treated to the sight of Longwood’s rare sky-blue poppies in bloom.
Longwood Gardens is located at 1001 Longwood Rd., Kennett Square, Pa. For more about this event, call 610-388-1000, or visit longwoodgardens.org.

So, what do you think? Please comment below.

Tags

Category

FYI

Date

More Posts From: FYI

‘You Tell Me’ Pizza Coming Soon to Christiana

Top Chef Contestant Opens Pike Creek Restaurant

Saving the Ninth Street Book Shop

Orchid Extravaganza at Longwood

DAM Features Wyeth, Ruskin

Latte Art Throwdown