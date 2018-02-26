March is the final month to take advantage of the Orchid Extravaganza at Longwood Gardens in the four-acre Conservatory.
The event, which ends Sunday, March 25, showcases nearly 5,000 different vibrant orchids artistically arranged in exquisite displays. Special features include Longwood’s largest-ever orchid baskets, an oncidium waterfall display, and, back by popular demand, the orchid meadow. Guests also will be treated to the sight of Longwood’s rare sky-blue poppies in bloom.
Longwood Gardens is located at 1001 Longwood Rd., Kennett Square, Pa. For more about this event, call 610-388-1000, or visit longwoodgardens.org.
