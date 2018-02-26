DAM Features Wyeth, Ruskin

Starting March 10 and continuing until May 27, the Delaware Art Museum will showcase works of Andrew Wyeth (1917–2009) alongside Victorian era art critic and amateur artist John Ruskin (1819–1900).
Both men closely observed their natural surroundings to derive artistic inspiration. Ruskin, credited with anticipating the environmentalism movement, noted that the principal role of the artist is “truth to nature,” a role perhaps best demonstrated by the works of Wyeth.
For more information on this and other events upcoming at the Delaware Art Museum, visit delart.org.
So, what do you think? Please comment below.