Take Your Wine Home?

Mathew Brown-Watson

, FYI

State Representative Ron Gray, of Selbyville, is the primary sponsor of House Bill 284, which, if passed, would enable all on-premises licensees who sell a bottle of alcohol (other than beer) to place a cap on the bottle and allow patrons to take the remaining contents home with them.

The bill addresses situations in which patrons are incentivized to finish a bottle of wine because it is currently illegal to package the wine with the rest of the leftovers. Gray believes this bill could reduce drunk driving, and ultimately make area highways safer.

Delaware is one of the first states to have recognized this issue. The bill is currently assigned to the House Economic Development/Banking/Insurance/Commerce Committee.

So, what do you think? Please comment below.

