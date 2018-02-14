Homey Awards Set for March 4

The 12th Annual Hometown Heroes WSTW Homey Awards Ceremony is set for Sunday, March 4, at Arden Gild Hall. Performers and candidates will be announced prior to the show, at wstw.com. There are two rounds of voting: the first is by popular vote, in which the public votes for their favorite 2017 releases and musicians in the various Homey categories. The top five by popular vote in each category will be this year’s nominees. The Homey Panel, made up of past Homey winners and industry professionals, will then vote on the nominees to decide this year’s winners.
