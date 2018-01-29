, Worth Trying

Acai of Relief!

Although I’m new to the acai bowl experience, I couldn’t be more excited about a new “superfood” juice bar now open in our area. Located in the Shops of Limestone Hills, Raw Essential offers local, organic, cold-pressed juices, superfood bowls and fresh smoothies. The products are not only fresh and delicious, but make you feel amazing! rawessential.com.

— Matthew Loeb, Creative Director & Production Manager

London Fog at Drip Café

Traditional Earl Grey Tea is frothily reinvented at Drip Café in Hockessin in the form of a steaming mug of London Fog. The hot beverage incorporates milk and Drip Café’s vanilla syrup into the tea. While I’m not typically a fan of sweet drinks, this tasty concoction has won me over and I can’t wait to go back. (Which is probably when I’ll order the caramel apple pancakes O&A Graphic Designer Tyler Mitchell is always raving about!)

— Krista Connor, Senior Editor & Media Manager

The Valley Spirit Never Dies – MEGA

From rescued and refurbished parts of the band, The House, the Delaware five-piece called MEGA delivers an adventurous sense of introspection on its debut, The Valley Spirit Never Dies.

Kicking off with the energetic, pop-friendly “Winnie Cooper,” MEGA whisks listeners away on a road trip that offers a surprising variety of soundscapes. The journey features midnight escapes (“Oh No!”), cultural diversions (“Tetris”) and rearview-mirror regrets (“I Don’t Want to Get Married”).

Postcard highlights include “The Chromaticy,” a psychedelic lullaby lifted by lush vocal arrangements, and the humble finale, “The Cardinal,” a lovely folky ditty seemingly custom-fit for a future Wes Anderson film.

Catch MEGA during their Record Release Party on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 1984 with Arrows, Canyon and Worth. More at Mega.Bandcamp.com.

— Jim Miller, Director of Publications

Exodus Escape Rooms

Exodus Escape Rooms, with locations in Wilmington, Newark and Rehoboth Beach, is among Delaware’s leading escape room providers. Escape rooms require a group of people to solve a mystery within a limited timeframe in order to successfully escape the room they are locked in. It’s immensely immersive as you search for clues that are based on an intriguing theme within a room that’s packed with surprises.

My wife and I visited the Marsh Road location of Exodus recently and the experience was a collaborative struggle that we talked about for hours afterward. We were tasked with finding a serial killer, which is just one of the many themes Exodus employs to keep you fully engaged for an hour or more.

For details, visit axxiomescaperooms.com.

— Mathew Brown-Watson, Intern