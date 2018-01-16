Fun At the Brandywine Zoo 

January brings educational, entertaining activities to the Brandywine Zoo. The schedule includes “Career & Animal Science Workshop: Animal Training” on Saturday, Jan. 20, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., for ages 12 and up. This workshop will include a training demonstration with one of the zoo animals and its trainer. Fee: $10 for non-members, $8 for members. On Sunday, Jan. 28, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., kids ages 7 and older can enjoy the “Animal Enrichment Workshop.” Learn about the kinds of enrichment the zoo uses to engage animals’ minds. Fees: $12 for non-members, $10 for members.
For more: brandywinezoo.org or call 571-7747.