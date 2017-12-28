Indie Films Worth Trying

Theatre N specializes in “Worth Trying” films each week with the latest in first-run independent films. Executive Director Beverly Zimmermann gives us a heads-up on upcoming features for January and February:

The Disaster Artist, the film based on Tommy Wiseau (James Franco), the man behind The Room, considered the “Citizen Kane of bad movies.” I did try to watch The Room in 2012, and couldn’t finish it because it was so bad.

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro’s latest film, is a drama/fantasy/love story between a mute woman and an amphibian. Sure, we see this plot all the time, but go see this one.

I, Tonya, with the gorgeous Margot Robbie transformed into Tonya Harding (itself worth the price of admission). If you weren’t around for the Tonya Harding/Nancy Kerrigan skating rivalry, this is a must-see. And even if you remember these two contrasting personalities, go see the film for Allison Janney’s performance as Tonya’s mother.

The Breadwinner, an animated film from the creators of The Secret of Kells, takes place in 2001 Afghanistan under Taliban rule, and tells the story of an 11-year-old girl who cuts off her hair and dresses as a boy to reunite her family. Girl power!

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story, reveals that the world’s most beautiful woman was also the secret inventor of secure Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS communications, but her arresting looks stood in the way of her being given the credit she deserved–until now, in this documentary.