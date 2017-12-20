At the Rail Indoor Beer Garden

Warm up at Delaware Park with At The Rail’s first indoor pop-up beer garden, which offers a large selection of winter craft beers, sample flights, specialty food items, live music, an exclusive $2,500 Slot Dollar Drawing and more. The indoor beer garden runs Dec. 26-30. DJs will be around from 6-8 p.m. daily, with live music from 8 p.m.-midnight.
