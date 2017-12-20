Delaware Wild Lands 2018 Initiatives

Land conservation organization Delaware Wild Lands protects 21,000 acres of marsh, forests and farmland throughout the state. With ambitious 2018 goals, the organization needs fundraising help. In the coming year, DWL will add to successes at the Taylors Bridge Roberts Farm (1,250 acres along Blackbird Creek and Appoquinimink River) and acquire 635 more acres of adjacent land near Middletown. This will forever protect farm fields, forested wetlands and grasslands near this rapidly growing area in southern New Castle County. Additionally, DWL will expand forests and freshwater wetlands of the Great Cypress Swamp in Sussex County by acquiring another 160 acres of neighboring land. Lastly, DWL will launch new research opportunities to connect volunteers with Delaware’s natural wonders.

Visit dewildlands.org for more information and to donate.