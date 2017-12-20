Culinary Training at the Food Bank

The next class of The Culinary School at the Food Bank of Delaware in both Newark and Milford will begin on Monday, Jan. 22. Applications are currently being accepted.
The program provides job training to unemployed and underemployed adults, adults with disabilities and individuals returning to society from Delaware’s Department of Correction.
The 14-week program includes 12 weeks of hands-on training of basic and high-end kitchen skills, safe food handling and life skills. It culminates with a two-week paid internship at a food service company, restaurant or catering company. The school is a certified trade school by the Delaware Department of Education.
The mission of The Culinary School is two-fold: to teach highly desirable skills, and to help students to use these newly developed skills to land jobs in the industry. The Food Bank’s Executive Chef Tim Hunter and Chef Instructors Tish Badamshin, Sean McNeice and Rocky Brown introduce students to a commercial kitchen, and teach them culinary mathematics, basic cooking techniques, presentation and baking skills, knife handling basics, ServSafe food safety skills and more.
The Culinary School needs adults to serve as mentors to students; a culinary background is not required.
Since the school’s inception, The Culinary School has graduated more than 550 students.
For more information visit fbd.org.