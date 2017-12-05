New Pours at Liquid Alchemy Beverages

Out & About Staff

, FYI

With a twist on traditional pumpkin and stout-style winter standards, Wilmington meadery and cidery Liquid Alchemy Beverages has produced a handful of new meads and ciders for the holiday season.

The holiday meads include: Glogg-Toberfest, a traditional Swedish holiday drink with ingredients like orange zest, black raisins, almonds, cardamom seeds and raw cinnamon, and Ground & Tapped, a cold brew coffee and raw maple syrup blend. Ciders include Cinnical, with cinnamon, and dragon-fruit-laden Magenta-Dragon. No reservations are needed to visit the tasting room at 28 Brookside Dr. in Wilmington. Call 438-0252 with questions.

So, what do you think? Please comment below.

Tags


Category

FYI

Date

You May Also Like

F.Y.I. – Nov. 2015

F.Y.I – Jan. 2016

10,000 Maniacs in Kennett   

Delaware Fun-A-Day

Celebrating Our Heroes

Centreville Winter Stroll

More Posts From: FYI

Grace Vonderkuhn Single “Worry”

New Pours at Liquid Alchemy Beverages

Soundplex: New Music-Sharing App

Philanthropic Award to Heather Hook

Twin Lakes Brewery Is Back!

Twilight Tidings at the Tavern