New Pours at Liquid Alchemy Beverages

With a twist on traditional pumpkin and stout-style winter standards, Wilmington meadery and cidery Liquid Alchemy Beverages has produced a handful of new meads and ciders for the holiday season.
The holiday meads include: Glogg-Toberfest, a traditional Swedish holiday drink with ingredients like orange zest, black raisins, almonds, cardamom seeds and raw cinnamon, and Ground & Tapped, a cold brew coffee and raw maple syrup blend. Ciders include Cinnical, with cinnamon, and dragon-fruit-laden Magenta-Dragon. No reservations are needed to visit the tasting room at 28 Brookside Dr. in Wilmington. Call 438-0252 with questions.