Grace Vonderkuhn Single “Worry”

Last month, local artist Grace Vonderkuhn and her band signed with Egghunt Records, a label out of Richmond, Va., known for breaking artist Lucy Dacus and signing Eric Slick, the drummer for Dr. Dog.
Yesterday the band released the single “Worry,” which is included in an upcoming album. The full length album is due out digitally and on vinyl and cassette on Feb. 23, 2018. The band—vocalist and guitarist Vonderkuhn, bassist Brian Bartling and drummer Dave Mcgror—has a big tour slated for the album release, including a possible appearance at South by Southwest in Austin in March.
See them play this Friday (Dec. 8) at 1984 with Left & Right and The Bad Larrys. The show starts at 8 p.m.
Go to gracevonderkuhn.bandcamp.com for more.