Twin Lakes Brewery Is Back!

After a brief hiatus, Twin Lakes has reopened in Newport (405 East Marsh Lane, Suite 7), and is bigger and better than ever after outgrowing its Greenville space, says tasting room manager and Director of Communications and Community Outreach Chris Bell.
The brewery moved to Newport about a year ago and in October reopened to the public and relaunched its tasting room.
The tasting room is open Wednesday and Thursday, 4-8 p.m.; Friday 4-9 p.m.; Saturday 12-8 p.m., and Sunday 12-4 p.m. Staying true to its original artisan craft style, Twin Lakes uses the freshest natural ingredients, whole flower hops, and well water. The tasting room offers a full range of standard beers, seasonals, and one-off varieties.
The brewery recently started highlighting live music, too—see the website twinlakesbrewery.com for details. Additionally, light fare from Sugarfoot Café is on hand, along with shuffleboard, darts and brewery tours.
“These all add to the pleasant atmosphere, making it a great place to catch up with friends,” says Bell.
Bell says Twin Lakes is proud to continue its supporting partnership with the Wilmington Flower Market, and invites guests to the brewery on Friday, Dec. 1, for the holiday kick-off party for fundraising efforts for the 2018 Flower Market. Twin Lakes is also hosting a Delaware Day Toast on Thursday, Dec. 7, which is open to anyone.
For December, the full range of year-round beers are available: Greenville Pale Ale, Blue Water Pilsner, Chesapeake Wheat, Tweeds Tavern Stout, and Caesar Rodney Golden Ale. Seasonals include winter holiday Jubilicous Ale and Oktoberfest beer.
And if you stop by the tasting room, you might get lucky. “The brewers are constantly putting out small batches of things for people to try,” says Bell.