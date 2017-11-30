On Wednesday, Dec. 6, the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce and honorary host U.S. Sen. Chris Coons will showcase 24 Delaware restaurants, breweries and more on Capitol Hill for the free Seventh Annual Taste of Delaware event.
Hundreds of people are expected at the Kennedy Caucus Room in the Russell Senate Office Building from 4 to 7 p.m. to enjoy some of the best food and drink Delaware has to offer. Participants include De La Coeur, Dogfish Head, Home Grown Café, Peco’s Liquor Store and more.
“This event is a tremendous showcase of the talented and gifted restauranteurs, chefs, bakers, distillers and brewers who make Delaware a great place to live, visit and do business,” says Coons.
Taste of Delaware made its first appearance in 2010, featuring Grotto Pizza, Capriotti’s and Dogfish Head in a small conference room. The event has grown into a highly anticipated annual event among government officials, restauranteurs and food fans.
“This event has become one of the Chamber’s favorite events over the years,” says DSCC President Rich Heffron. “We enjoy the partnership with Senator Coons’ office and staff, and have fun giving the spotlight to Delaware’s wide variety of talent in the hospitality industry.”
For more information, visit dscc.com/tasteofdelaware.