Reunion Show for Fat Daddy Has Been

Local legend Fat Daddy Has Been returns to the Wilmington scene for a one night-only reunion show Back Like We Never Left, to benefit Sanfilippo Syndrome treatment and research. The cause is dear to the band because drummer Donny Merril and his wife Molly’s daughter Michaela suffers from the rare syndrome.

The band teamed with Kelly’s Logan House for the reunion show on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. It will feature all former members of Fat Daddy Has Been performing songs from all three of their critically-acclaimed albums. All proceeds will benefit Sanfilippo Syndrome research.

Three-year-old Michaela (“Mickey”) Merrill has Sanfilippo Syndrome (also known as MPS III), a rare genetic disorder sometimes referred to as childhood Alzheimer’s. Mickey has subtype-A, which is the most common and, unfortunately, the most severe. As the disease progresses, victims lose their abilities to speak and understand, to walk, and to eat. The life expectancy is 10-20 years. Currently there is no treatment or cure, but promising research is happening in both the U.S. and abroad. Her family and friends are working hard to get Mickey admitted into a clinical trial as soon as possible.

For more about the cause, visit savemickey.com.