Centreville Winter Stroll

Centreville kick starts the holiday season with Santa Claus, tree decorating and business specials
The Centreville Civic Association (CCA) is holding its first annual “Winter Stroll” event Saturday, Nov. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event coincides with Small Business Saturday and is intended to showcase area businesses while providing family friendly entertainment for area families and visitors alike.
All participating businesses will be marked with storefront signage and are within walking distance in the village. Parking is free. While events begin at 11:30, merchants open at 10 a.m.
Canby Park Events:
Santa Claus and Surprises: Beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Children’s Christmas Tree Decorating
Christmas Carolers and Village Sing: 1:30 -2:30 p.m.
Refreshments for all the Family
Participating Merchants:
Hardcastle Gallery (5714 Kennett Pike, Suite H): Live Music 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Ooh La La (5800 Kennett Pike, Suite 3): Open 9am-1pm; 10% off purchase of skincare and make-up
The Beehive (5807 Kennett Pike): Giveaways with purchase, hot mulled cider and Christmas Cookies.
Crystal’s Vintage & Costume Jewelry (5716 Kennett Pike, Suite A): Refreshments; Christmas Pin Giveaway
Grooves And Tubes (5716 Kennett Pike #4): Refreshments
FOUND Antiques and Decorative Furnishings (5716 Kennett Pike): Open 10-5 on the 25th offering refreshments
Wild Thyme (5725 Kennett Pike)
Collier’s of Centreville (5810 Kennett Pike): Open 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Garrison’s Cyclery (5801 Kennett Pike): Open 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Free Garrison’s Cyclery branded water bottle with any purchase