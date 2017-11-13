Bank of America Doubles Food Bank Donations

More than 114,000 people in the state of Delaware are at risk of hunger, and of them, 32,910 are children. For every dollar donated to the Food Bank of Delaware, Bank of America will donate $2. When donating, be sure to include your Delaware zip code and choose that you want your gift to benefit your local food bank. This means when you make a $25 donation in honor of someone you care about, your gift multiplies to provide 150 meals to hungry children and families across the state. With that one simple action, you’re giving a meaningful gift to a loved one, while giving a memorable holiday meal to a hungry family. For more, visit fbd.org.