At Theatre N

78/52

3 Stars

A documentary for the obsessive cinephiles among us, 78/52 dissects the watershed film moment of the shower scene from Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho. Filmmakers, critics, actors, and family members lovingly break down the brilliance of that short but transformative sequence with a breathless fascination that is both credible (in its sincere geekdom) and incredible (for its unabashed admiration). The title refers to the frenetic 78 shots that Hitchcock, his film editor George Tomasini, and composer Bernard Hermann packed into a 52-second scene from the 1960 film. Filmmaker Alexandre O. Philippe cleverly shoots this documentary in black-and-white, though his strange use of newly shot Psycho-like footage ill serves his paean to the artistry of the Master of Suspense.

