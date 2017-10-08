Empty Bowl Dinner Annual Fundraiser

The Empty Bowl Dinner on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Wilmington raises awareness of hunger and food insecurity in the community. Attendees are served a simple meal of donated bread and soup from local restaurants and donated desserts from local churches and synagogues.
Donations of $20 in advance and $25 at the door raise funds for the food ministries of St. Stephen’s and Family Promise. The LCS Food Pantry at St. Stephen’s is one of the largest food pantries in the state, providing emergency food provisions for 800 families each month. Family Promise of Northern New Castle County is an interfaith Hospitality Network of 15 host churches which provides shelter and meals for homeless families.
There will be three seatings, at 4, 5 and 7 p.m. The church is located at 1301 N. Broom St. for further information, call 652-7623, or email office@ststeph.org.