Christo Art at Biggs

Dover’s Biggs Museum of American Art exhibition Christo and Jeanne-Claude: The Tom Golden Collection chronicles the career of husband and wife artistic team Christo and Jeanne-Claude, well known for projects such as The Gates (Central Park, New York, 2005) and Running Fence (Sonoma and Marin Counties, California, 1976). The exhibition, now through Oct. 22, features extremely rare artworks that commemorate and celebrate the large scale environmental installations undertaken by Christo and Jeanne-Claude for more than 40 years. The collection includes original drawings, sculptures, collages and photographs capturing the versatility, longevity and international scope of the duo’s extensive career.
