Hagley’s ‘What’s for Dinner?’

On Saturday, Oct. 7, dig into two very different gardens at What’s For Dinner? A Tale of Two Gardens Walking Tour at Hagley Museum. One garden fed the du Pont family while the other provided produce for DuPont Co. workers in the 19th century. This tour explores the socioeconomic factors influencing the architecture, produce and the philosophies of each garden. It requires walking on uneven ground, so wear appropriate footwear. The tour is included in the Hagley admission fee ($5-$14) and is free for members. Reservations are requested. Call 658-2400, ext. 261. Use Hagley’s main entrance off Route 141 in Wilmington.
So, what do you think? Please comment below.