On Saturday, Sept. 30, the 2017 Kennett Brewfest celebrates its 20th anniversary from 12-5:30 p.m. The Connoisseur Tasting begins at noon, while the rest of the fest starts at 1:30 p.m. There will be food and merchandise vendors, live music, and sponsor tables at the event. You must be 21 or older to attend and all taps will be closed at 5:30 p.m. Visit kennettbrewfest.com to purchase tickets and learn more about the event.